On Jan. 2, 2021, Florent “Frenchie” Clyde Rheault passed away at the age of 86, in Scappoose, Oregon.
Frenchie was born July 15, 1934 in Horace, North Dakota, to Ovila and Lucinda (Suageau) Rheault. Frenchie came to Oregon in 1968 from Fargo, North Dakota. He lived in Portland until 1981, and then in 2011 he and his wife Irene settled in Scappoose.
Frenchie was a machinist for 26 years. He loved to garden and take care of his roses. He was also a long-time member of the Catholic Church.
Frenchie is survived by his two sisters, Hazel and Pamela (North Dakota); five children, Greg, Deanne, Bruce, Jenelle, and Lisa; eight grandchildren; and thirteen great-grandchildren. He will be dearly missed.
There will be a funeral mass held in Florent’s honor at 11 a.m. on Jan. 12, 2021 at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Scappoose, Oregon. There is no viewing, but there will be a reception to follow the service at the church. He will be buried at Mt. Calvary Cemetery next to his wife Irene and son Steve. Please sign our online guestbook at www.columbiafh.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.