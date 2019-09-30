Frances Jane Grimshaw, 76, of Clatskanie, passed away on September 20, 2019 at St. John Medical Center in Longview.
Online Poll
Is Autumn your favorite season in Oregon?
You voted:
Latest Chronicle E-Edition
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Trending This Week
Articles
- UPDATE: Body found at Firlok Park appears to be male adult
- Spirit of Halloweentown 2019 Special Event Schedule
- Masked attacker assaults retired teacher at his residence
- SHC E-Edition for 9-25-19
- Police Reports: Crime in St. Helens
- Walmart flasher arrested after being escorted outside by citizens
- Update: Cornelius Pass re-opening date
- Columbia County Republicans hold barbecue, host speakers
- 2019 St. Helens Spirit of Halloweentown Guide
- New York Times best-selling author to visit St. Helens Public Library
Commented
- County Commissioners approve Tourism Initiative request (1)
- Letter: Green New Deal is a good deal (1)
- Community members to launch unprecedented 60-hour vigil at Zenith Energy Crude Oil Terminal to protest tar sands oil expansion project (1)
- Two County Commission positions open for election, three candidates file (1)
- Deputy catches speeding motorcyclist (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.