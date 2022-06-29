Frances Steinmetz (Osuna) passed away on Sat., June 11th, in her home in Warren, Oregon at the age of 86, surrounded by her children. Fran was born on October 16, 1935, in Santa Paula, California where she lived with her 2 sisters and 3 brothers. After finishing high school, Fran moved out of the rural homestead to marry and become the mother of five to Mary Seastone, Michael Sarate, Steve Martinez, Frank Martinez and Denise Kadlec.
Besides devoting her life to her children, Fran worked outside the home ironing for the wealthy, packing apricots in a factory, an interior finisher for mobile homes, a cocktail waitress and later made a career as a caregiver.
In the early 70’s Fran met Fred Steinmetz and they soon relocated and married in Portland, Oregon where they were blessed with six grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.
Fran enjoyed bingo, cooking her Mexican specialties for family and friends, spending time with Fred and their kids, traveling to the coast and dancing every chance she could. She was a force to reckon with and a true matriarch of our family. Her smile and joy she shared will be missed.
Please join us in a celebration of life for Fran at 1:30 p.m. on Mon., June 27, 2022 at Columbia Funeral Home, 681 Columbia Blvd, St. Helens, OR. Please sign our online guestbook at www.columbia.com.
