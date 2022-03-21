Frank Edwin Lohrke, 72, of Scappoose, died March 2, 2022, at home with family. Frank was born May 9, 1949, in St. Helens to Louie and Corrine Lohrke (Heikkila). He was raised on the Coos River and had a childhood with freedom reminiscent of Huckleberry Finn’s. His days were spent hunting, fishing, camping, and floating home-built rafts up and down the river. His mother’s bed sheets were not safe when he needed a sail. He accessed a favorite fishing hole by outrunning an ornery bull and jumping to safety through a fence.
Frank joined the Army at 17 and served as a Combat Engineer in postwar Korea and wartime Vietnam. He earned the rank of Specialist Five and served valiantly earning two Army Commendation medals for his actions during enemy engagement. He returned to civilian life in Coos Bay and soon joined the Union of Operating Engineers, Local 701, where he became a heavy equipment operator on several important northwest construction projects, including construction of Interstate 205 and expanding Portland’s light rail. He began working at the Scappoose Lone Star rock plant in 1988. However, the company busted the union in 1992. Frank refused to work for a nonunion outfit, so he began commuting long distances again until he retired in 2011. Frank was known for his hard work and ability to precisely handle all sorts of heavy equipment in difficult situations.
In 1971 Frank met Rosemary Molony of Scappoose, and they were married in 1973. Frank and Rosemary built a rural home outside of Scappoose in 1979, where he raised his family and lived the rest of his life.
Frank was always dependable, ready for a good laugh from a joke or story and was a good friend who went out of his way to help others, whether he knew them or not. He enjoyed an annual deer hunting trip from the time he was a child and was known to leave an occasional job if it stood between him and hunting with his father, brothers, family, and friends. Frank spent most summers cutting firewood and enjoyed drives in the woods and trips around the dike. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather and is sorely missed by all who knew him.
Frank is survived by his wife Rosemary; son Jesse (Elizabeth) of Springfield; daughter Angela of Scappoose; brothers, Louie and Jack Lohrke (Julie) of Coos Bay, Serena Rice; grandchildren, Alexander and Allison Smith, and Fletcher Lohrke; nephews, Jacob and Joshua Lohrke; many cousins, including Frank Lohrke, Edith Young (Hammond), Jane Johnson, Sandi Wilson (Burgess), and Clarinda Clark; and brothers-in-law Dave and Dan Molony.
Frank is preceded in death by his parents; parents-in-law, George and Martha Molony; nephew George Molony; cousins, Bob and Mark Burgess, Ed and Vernon Hammond, and Linda Lovell.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. on Fri., March 25, 2022 at Columbia Funeral Home in St. Helens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.