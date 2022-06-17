Frank Lewis Ziegler

Lewis Ziegler completed his journey and went to be with his Lord and Savior last year on Oct. 8, 2021. He was 92.
Lewis was born Oct. 26, 1929 in Cape Town South Africa. He was the son of missionary parents Frank and Dorothy Ziegler. He left home to attend Life Bible College in Los Angeles. While in school, he met and married Arlene. They returned to South Africa where they were missionaries for 35 years.
Lewis and Arlene retired to St. Helens in 1989. Here they remained active in their local church and poured themselves into the lives of their friends and family.
Lewis was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years Arlene Ziegler; daughter Roberta Ziegler; and three sisters and their husbands.
Lewis is survived by his daughter Peggy Chiddick (Michael); son Bobby Ziegler (Dawn); nine grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Throughout his entire life he demonstrated an unwavering faith in God, touching many lives. He was a member of the Columbia River Foursquare Church for 30 years.
A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. on June 24, 2022 at the Columbia River Foursquare Church.
