Fred Steinmetz passed peacefully on Dec. 7, 2021 at his home in Warren, Oregon, at the age of 87. Fred was born and raised in Chicago, Illinois. After serving in the US Navy, he entered a career in newspaper sales which later took him to California.
Settling in Oxnard, California in advertising sales and as a part time bartender, he met and fell in love with Fran. Looking for a simpler life for their family, Fred and Fran moved to Portland Oregon where they and their children quickly became a part of the St. John’s community. In the 1990’s Fred and Fran moved “out to” Warren where they immersed themselves in another community with a hometown spirit. Through the years, Fred was member of the Moose Lodge, the St. Helens Lions Club (President 2007-2008) and the Eisenschmidt Pool remodel project. Eager to share his time, Fred helped with the community flag display on patriotic holidays and the Kids Night Out swim events.
When Fred wasn’t working as Farmer Fred on his property, celebrating milestones with his family and friends or cheering on his favorite sports team while Fran was at Bingo, he was home with Fran enjoying the peace and love they shared until his very last day.
Fred is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Fran; daughter Mary Seastone; son Mike Sarate (Penny); Denise Martinez Kadlec (Jerry); and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Fred will join his two sons that passed before him, Steve Martinez and Frank Martinez.
Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service at 2 p.m. on Fri., Dec. 17, 2021 at Columbia Funeral Home, 681 Columbia Blvd, St. Helens, Oregon.
