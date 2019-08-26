Frederick “Fred” Lindsay Diess Jr., a 28-year resident of St. Helens, Oregon, and former resident of Rogue River, Oregon passed away unexpectedly on Aug. 7, 2019 at the age of 70 at his home.
Fred was born in Eugene, Oregon on August 1, 1949 to Frederick Lindsay Diess Sr. and Betty Jane Lowman. He was the oldest of their five children. Just like his father, he was a lifelong freight handler and local truck driver. On August 25, 1967, he married Nancy, his childhood sweetheart. In 1967, 1969, 1970 and 1976 respectively, he welcomed his children, who were the most important part of his life.
Fred enjoyed camping with his family, traveling, fishing, woodworking, gardening, tending to his chickens, and collecting rocks and gems. He also had a great love of music and loved to sing. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.
Fred is survived by his children Lisa Marie Diess of Scappoose, Oregon; Frederick Lindsay Diess III of St. Helens, Oregon, and Christina Lee Diess-Schloegl of Rogue River, Oregon; six grandchildren Brittany age 28, Cierra age 21, Ricky age 21, Emme age 19, Braden age 14 and Lily age 14; one great-grandchild; Aunt June Diess of Rogue River, Oregon; brother Jim Diess of South Carolina; sisters Starla Gebbie and Bonnie Brown of Oregon.
He is predeceased by his brother Ronald Diess of Scappoose, Oregon; and his parents Fred and Betty Diess of Scappoose, Oregon.
A celebration of life will be announced at a future date. In the interim, if you would like to honor Fred please consider donating to Doernbecher Children’s Hospital. Please sign our online guestbook at www.columbiafh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.