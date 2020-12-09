Fritz Von Allmen went to be with his loving wife on Nov. 18, 2020. He passed away in his sleep at Canterbury Inn Assisted Living. He was 92.
He will be missed!
Fritz served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was a cowboy who loved horses and rodeos, he also loved Swiss music, fishing, baseball, bowling and planting his vegetable garden and watching it grow. If something was broken, he could pretty much fix it and make it work again!
Dairy Farming was in his blood. For over 40 years he and his wife Datie ran a small dairy in Warren, Oregon. Being Swiss, cows were special to him, some of the cows were named for neighbors or farmers he purchased them from. And although chained to them milking them twice a day, every day, 365 days a year, he never once complained! Yet he was always ready to help the farmer next door who might need help getting their hay in before it rained!
Fritz loved family and is survived by his sons, Randy Von Allmen (Vi) and Greg Bassine (Charlene); grandchildren, Geoff Von Allmen (April) and Elise Himes (Dustin), Kellie Wolbers and Gregory Bassine (Heba); and great-grandchildren, Edith, Fiona, Zoe, Abigail, Henry and Holly; Michael, Angela, and Jeremy.
His God was his inspiration, and he lived his life with love and kindness! If someone needed help, he was always there. He always had his special farm dogs Lady, Lizzie and Selma whom he loved like family.
Fritz will be buried in his family plot in a private service for his immediate family.
Please sign our online guestbook at www.columbiafh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.