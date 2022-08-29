Gail Ann Parker, 70, of Columbia City, Oregon passed away in Portland, Oregon Aug. 24th after suffering a fall and a short illness. Gail was born May 26, 1952 in St. Helens, Oregon to Bill and Donna Jensen. She attended Yankton elementary and graduated from St. Helens High School.
Gail attended beauty school and became a hairdresser. She then went to work for a local Title Co. where she became proficient in all aspects of property titles. With that knowledge she started her career with the Columbia County Clerks Office. She worked with the Clerks office recording property titles, marriage licenses, dog licenses and election results. If a document needed recording in the county Gail did it. She retired from Columbia County after 18 years of service.
Gail had a few passions in life and was committed to them with all her heart. Besides her husband Scott, her first and biggest passion were her family and her six grandchildren. They were the sparkle in her eye and the warmth in her heart. Gail's other passions were simple. Her pets and her plants consumed much of her time and gave her much joy. Gail never attended Oregon State, but she supported and promoted the Beavers whole heartedly. She also enjoyed the many car shows and car races the family participated in. Gail loved people and she loved to travel. She made friends all over the world. It didn't matter what language was spoken she made friends everywhere. You never forgot Gail. She was truly one of a kind and will be missed by all who knew her.
Gail was predeceased by her parents, Bill and Donna Jensen; and her sister Geri Jensen.
She is survived by her husband of 19 years, Scott Parker; brothers, Greg and Gary Jensen of St. Helens; children, Kris and Josi Long and Alex and Jamie Long of Yakima, Washington, Dawn and Matt Bierbaum of Oregon City, and Dana and Christine Parker of Scappoose; six grandchildren, Anistyn, Olivia and Alexandra Long of Yakima, Tate Parker of Milwaukie, and Maddie and Blake Benson.
A celebration of Gail Parker's life will be held at 3 p.m. on Sept. 11, 2022 at the Columbia County Fairgrounds pavilion. In lieu of flowers and knowing Gail's passion for animals the family asks that a donation in Gail Parker's name can be made to the Columbia Humane Society, 2084 Oregon St., St. Helens, Oregon, 97051. Please sign our online guest book at www.columbiafh.com and share your thoughts and prayers about Gail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.