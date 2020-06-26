Gail Marie (Carpenter) Engen

Gail was born to Earl Robert and Lena Byrdene (Franklin) Carpenter in New Plymouth, Idaho on Dec. 4, 1939. She passed at Good Samaritan Hospital on June 14, 2020 at 3:30 p.m.
In 1956, Gail married Vincent Dale Engen in Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho. They started a family the following year and had three children. Gail lived in Idaho, Washington, North Dakota, and Oregon during her life. In 1967, she moved with her family to Scappoose, Oregon and lived the rest of her life in Columbia County. At the time of her death she was living in Warren, Oregon.
Gail was a homemaker and provided a home for her family until the time of her death. Gail was once a waitress in Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho. Later she helped her husband run a meat cutting business in Post Falls, Idaho. Gail was also a working Share Holder in Multnomah Plywood for a few years prior to the plant closing. Gail owned and operated a Persian cat breeding business (Stormy Glen Catery) from her home for 37 years.
Gail is survived by sons, Kerry (Glendra) Engen of Clatskanie Oregon and Ken Engen of Warren, Oregon; siblings, Larry (Karen) Carpenter of Hayden Lake, Idaho, Dianne (Frank) Roberge of Soap Lake, Washington, Sue Lancaster of Maple Valley, Washington, and Scott (Verna) Carpenter of Spokane, Washington; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Gail was proceeded in death by her husband Vincent Dale Engen; daughter Kim Marie Engen; and her parents Earl & Byrdene Carpenter.
A service is planned for July 3, 2020 at St. Fredric Parish in St. Helens. The Rosary will start at 10:30 a.m. The Funeral Mass will start at 11:00 a.m. Interment at St. Wenceslaus Cemetery in Scappoose following the service.
