Gail Rene (Collie) Klobes of Scappoose, Oregon passed away on March 31, 2022 at Legacy Good Samaritan Hospital due to Legionnaires Disease. Gail was born on October 20, 1956 in Hood River, Oregon to her parents Lonnie and Betty Collie.
Gail spent most of her life in Scappoose; she was a graduate of Scappoose High School class of 1974. After high school Gail married her soulmate Chuck Klobes on August 16, 1980, and they remained in Scappoose to raise their family.
Gail was employed by Western Bank Data Center until her son Dakota was born. She then became a household engineer. Four years later her daughter Karly was born, and this fulfilled the family she wished for. When the children were in elementary school, Gail was employed by the Scappoose School District at Otto Petersen Elementary. Miss Gail, as known by the students, spent 25 years as a Teacher’s Aide until she retired in 2020. Gail cherished every moment she had with all the students that came through Otto Petersen School.
The last three years of Gail’s life were dedicated to her family and the dream coming true of having two grandchildren, Jagger and Halsey. These two were the light of her life as she could not go a day without seeing them, either in person or FaceTime. Gail left this earth way too soon and will be missed by all.
Gail is survived by her husband of 42 years Chuck Klobes; son Dakota Klobes; daughter Karlene Boss and son-in-law Wade Boss; grandchildren Jagger and Halsey Boss; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Gail is preceded in death by her parents, Lonnie and Betty Collie, and brother Gary Collie all of Scappoose, Oregon.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on Sat., April 23, 2022 at the Scappoose High School Auditorium in Scappoose, Oregon.
If you wish to make contributions in honor of Gail, you can access this site online: http://spot.fund/yrcbOd, or send to PO Box 1535, Scappoose, Oregon 97056. Miss Gail’s Buddy Benches will be placed at Otto Petersen and Grant Watts elementary schools as a memorial to Gail.
Please visit our online guestbook at www.columbiafh.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.