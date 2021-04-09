Gary Gene Garner passed away on March 20, 2021, after a two-year battle with ALS (“Lou Gehrig’s Disease.”) He died peacefully in his home surrounded by his wife and close friends. Gary was born in Billings, Montana on March 2, 1966 to Ewen and Norma Garner. He was a proud US Naval Veteran and worked as a chemical analyst for Oregon OSHA.
Gary married Tami Lybeck on February 18, 2006. He was a devoted father to her four children, Nicole, Brandon, Jordan and Joshua. Gary’s life was shaped by his commitment to his family and his faith in God. He was an active member of his church and until Covid19 restrictions prevented in person gatherings, he volunteered as a mentor for the Union Gospel Mission and was on the local prison ministry team.
Gary is preceded in death by his parents, Ewen and Norma Garner; and by his brother Pat Garner.
He is survived by his spouse Tami Lybeck-Garner, and their four children, along with his siblings and their families: David and Corinne Garner, Ronald and Marsha Garner, and Susan Garner.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m on June 26, 2021 at Warren Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Warren Baptist Church. www.warrenbaptistchurch.org/give.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.