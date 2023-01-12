Gary Lee Tice passed away peacefully at home in Hemet, California on Nov. 6, 2022.
Gary was born May 24, 1946 in St. Helens, Oregon. He graduated from St. Helens High School class of 1964. He worked as an Electrician at Boise Paper Mill for over 30 years. Gary retired from the national guard in 1985.
He was very artistic, and in his spare time he loved to carve, paint and sculpt.
Gary is survived by his wife Debora; two brothers, Ken and Donald (Keith) Tice; children, Nicole Tupper, Eric Tice and Robin Tice; and stepchildren, Melinda, James and Dylan. He was very proud of his grandchildren, Samantha, Kiwii, Keaton and Madison; step grandchildren, Jesse and Justin; and his great grandsons, Brody and Everett.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald Tice and Hallie Cook; brother Robert Tice; and his daughter Michelle Tice.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on Jan. 14, 2023 at The Caples House, 1925 1st Street, Columbia City, Oregon 97018.
