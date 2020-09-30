Gary R. Eaton was born on June 3, 1930 in Warren, Oregon. He passed away on Sept. 1, 2020 at his home in Warren.
Gary had lived his entire life in St. Helens and Warren. He was a graduate of Scappoose High School class of 1949. He was a member of the track and basketball team and went to state tournaments in 1949.
He started his career as owner of the Chevron Service Station in St. Helens and later of Eaton’s Tire Service for over 25 years. He was an active member of Plymouth Presbyterian Church and was a former deacon. He served eight years on the Port Commission and was the last living charter member of the St. Helens Elks Lodge.
Gary is survived by his wife of 70 years, Shirley; sons, Rick (Evelyn), and Mike (Karen) of Sun City, Arizona; daughter Julie (Rick) of Lebanon, and son Terry (Diana) of Florence, Oregon; five grandchildren, Chris, Tyra, Corinne, Colin and Michael; two great grands, Kolby and Kylie; and two cousins, Ray Wallis and Linda Mueller.
Plans are being made for a gathering at a later time.
