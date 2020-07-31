George Franklin Byers, Jr. was born in Phoenix, Arizona on Jan. 23, 1918. He passed away peaceably on July 2, 2020 at the age of 102.
George served in the United States Navy during WWII where he participated in the invasion of North Africa and the invasion of Sicily. His ship landed troops on the shores of Normandy during D-Day where it struck two mines and sank. Returning to the states he helped construct his next ship, an LST (landing ship tank), and sailed her from Mississippi to the Pacific. There, he participated in the invasion of the Philippines, survived Kamikaze attacks and sailed triumphantly into Tokyo harbor.
After the war he moved to California and worked in mechanical/ manufacturing. There he met and married Gertie, his wife of 67 years. From there they moved to Clatskanie, Oregon in the early sixties and then settled in Columbia City in their home of 60 years. George enjoyed the outdoors including golfing, camping, hunting and fishing.
He is survived by his wife; two sons, Mark and his wife Yi Chun and Paul and his wife Cheri; four grandchildren; and three great grandchildren.
