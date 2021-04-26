George G. VanDolah

George went home to meet his heavenly father on April 20, 2021.
George served in the U.S. Military Army as a police officer and worked in the Multnomah Plywood. He loved family, singing, playing cards and above all, serving the Lord.
He is proceeded in death by his father Noble VanDolah; mother Maude H. VanDolah; wife Margorie VanDolah brothers, Joseph, Noble (Nobie), Harry, Edwin, John, Clifford (Bud), Marion and James; sisters, Julia Stephens, Amelia Bloomer, Berniece (Niecy) Gunn, Harriett King and Elizebeth (Babe) White.
He is survived by sisters, Charlotte Comfort, Pear Gebhart, Alta Fairchild and Clarice Sweet. George was an uncle and great uncle to many nieces and nephews. He was loved by all.
George lived his last two years at the Columbia Care Center in Scappoose, Oregon. He was so happy there and expressed his gratitude for his home there. We wish to thank each and every caregiver, nurse and clergy for their kindness.
A service will be held at his graveside at 2 p.m. on May 14, 2021 at Columbia Memorial Gardens.
