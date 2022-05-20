George Norman Kreman passed away at the age of 92, on May 4, 2022, in Portland, Oregon.
George was born July 24, 1929, to Gladys and Theodore Kreman, in Crawford, Nebraska. He grew up in Glen, Nebraska, but throughout his life resided In Wyoming, Montana, and settled down in Oregon. George served almost four years in the United States Navy, from 1948 to 1952. He worked as a foreman at a few different mills and went on to retire with Weyerhauser.
George spent many, many hours in his garden. He enjoyed woodworking, making doll furniture for his girls, birdhouses, lighted stars for Christmas, and other miscellaneous items upon request. He loved going on family camping trips, clam digging (even though the ocean was not his favorite place to visit) and getting together with extended family on these trips.
Most of his traveling involved taking his family to visit other family members who lived out of state. Almost every summer while the children were young, they would go to Nebraska and Iowa to visit their grandparents.
He was an active member of the local Oregon Hunters Association and Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation. His love of hunting and fishing has been passed down to his children and grandchildren. Traditions still carried on by his grandsons. His grandchildren meant the world to him. He attended ball games, dance recitals, and enjoyed many daily visits. The grandchildren loved going to the farm to hang out.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Gladys and Theodore Kreman; and brothers, Gene Kreman, Wayne Kreman, and Jack Kreman.
George is survived by his loving wife Ann Kreman; sons, Bill Kreman and Tom Kreman; daughters, Karen (Rich) Russell, Sharon Kreman, Janice (Nick) Hartman, and Peggy Kreman; grandchildren, Devon (Angie) Russell, Morgan (Werner) Langley, Damian (Kimberlee) Hartman, and Shaunnell Hartman; great-grandchildren, Veraina Langley, Kyle Robertson, Riley Robertson, and Austin Robertson; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
A service will be held in George’s honor at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Columbia Funeral Home, with a reception to follow at the Best Western in St. Helens, Oregon. Please sign our online guestbook at www.columbiafh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.