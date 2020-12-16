George “Pete” Sigler

To all who knew him as “Pete”, George Sigler left this world a better place than he found it Nov. 19, 2020.
Pete was born at home, beginning a humble and hard-working life on Oct. 23, 1934 on a farm in Verdel, Nebraska. Being the sixth of seven boys, he had a constant supply of playmates and mentors. During his life he had to say goodbye to Dean, Wayne, Gerald, Perry and Chuck. He is survived by his youngest brother Jack.
In 1942 his family packed up his brother’s car and headed west. While his parents worked in the shipyards, Pete learned to box at Youth Care programs at Blue Lake Park.
During his early teenage years, his parents lived in Long Beach, Washington and Astoria, Oregon. Pete tried his hand playing football at Astoria High School, but Pete’s confidence and sense of adventure took him on unauthorized filed trips to Portland, Oregon where he secured rooms at a boarding house and became a bicycle courier. Pete recalled many endeavors on the coast such as delivering newspapers in Astoria and harvesting oysters on the Peninsula while using the Astoria to Ilwaco ferry by himself at the tender age of 11.
On Nov. 15, 1952 Pete married Georgia Potts and they made their home initially in Salem, Oregon but moved to St. Helens where Pete sought employment at the paper mill. While working full time and raising four children, Pete found the time to build four houses just to see if he could and those houses still stand.
Although Pete had no formal education or training, he was intuitive and approached problems with patience and confidence often “sleeping on it” trusting the answer would be solved with a good night’s rest. His knowledge of math was impressive, and his engineering mind continues with his grandson Josiah Sigler.
Pete was not a man of many words but of many gracious and practical actions. Pete restored many of his children’s homes and contributed countless hours in deck building and bathroom remodels.
Another use of his love of numbers was handicapping horse and dog racing. He claimed to have won more than he lost and often enjoyed those outings with one of his brothers or sons.
His retirement years were spent in Warren, Oregon where he enjoyed short trips to the races, swimming at the local pool with his daughter-in-law Lisa and attending any sports events of his numerous grandchildren.
In his later years Pete came to a faith in Christ and was baptized at Coastline Christian Church in Astoria, Oregon.
Pete’s kindness and wry humor will be forever celebrated and remembered by his children, Teresa, Brian, Karl and Julie. Grandpa Pete will be missed by thirteen grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and respectfully remembered by any and all fellow paper makers for his work ethic and problem-solving skills.
His legacy is one of humility, confidence and loyalty to those he loved.
