Surrounded by family at her home as she celebrated her 96th birthday, Georgine Williamson left the world as she’d lived most of her life, in her own way and on her own terms.
Georgine Marie (Deahn) Williamson was born February 21, 1926, in Deer Island, Oregon, to Richard (vonHirschhausen) Deahn and Mary (Kumpula) Deahn.
She attended St. Helens High School where she was a cheerleader and prom queen. She then attended Oregon State College (now OSU) where she was a member of Alpha Xi Delta sorority. A favorite memory from this time was having a featherbed topper to keep her toasty warm as she slept on the chilly sleeping porch at the sorority.
When her high school sweetheart, David B. Williamson, returned from the war, he and Georgine married. He remained in the Army, and they spent time in both Georgia and California where he was stationed. She was extremely happy when they returned to the Pacific Northwest and back to their hometown to live and raise a family. David preceded her in death in 2007. She is survived by children, David Brian Williamson, Peter Kim Williamson and Gina Marie Williamson Harrington; six grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
In high school, Georgine worked in the County Clerk’s office and in the Sheriff’s office. She worked with her husband, David, when he began his law practice in 1955. She later was active in volunteering and being a member of the following: Cub Scout den mother, (school) room mother, teen-age club chaperone, Mother’s March of Dimes, St. Helens Garden Club and Plymouth Presbyterian Church.
Georgine loved entertaining family and friends. After they moved to their house on the river, Christmas ship parties, 4th of July celebrations as well as major holidays were times of great revelry, with the kitchen being the gathering place for lots of joking and laughter before the meal began. Georgine had an extensive collection of cookbooks which she’d read from cover to cover before performing her culinary magic. She contributed recipes to two cookbooks Plymouth Presbyterian Church produced and her recipes are still being made by members of the church. She was an avid reader who was drawn to mysteries and spy novels. She also loved music and kept current with popular artists. In years past, she could be heard humming or singing to her cats and dogs with her lovely, clear voice.
Georgine and Dave loved to travel. They went to Europe in the early 70s then did a number of trips to Belize, Mexico and to their favorites, the Oregon and Washington coasts. They would spend weeks in their little Cortez RV up in Chinook, Washington during salmon season. They also spent much time at their condo at the Lanai at the Cove in Seaside.
Her other great love was of plants. They planted over 150 rhododendrons at their Sixth Street home. She knew the Latin names of all the plants, shrubs and flowers she had in the yard. Georgine enjoyed having something in bloom at all times of the year, and she loved to be able to look out her window and see her camellias and snow drops blooming throughout the winter. It brought her great joy.
A celebration of life will be held later in summer.
