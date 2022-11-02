Gerald Martin Raymond Boldenow, 105, passed away on Oct. 19, 2022, at Cascade Inn Assisted Living in Vancouver, Washington. He was born on Sept. 11, 1917, in Bloomfield, Nebraska, to his parents, Martin and Ida.
Gerald’s education accomplishments include graduating from high school. He then went on to join the United States Army, where he served in World War II.
Having moved from Nebraska to the Deer Island/Goble, Oregon area, Gerald settled in and worked at some of the prominent businesses in Columbia County. He spent time working at Crown Zellerbach as well as Boise Cascade.
Some of Gerald’s hobbies include farming, gardening, and traveling. Gerald visited many places, including Europe and Australia.
Gerald is survived by his children, Beverlee (Walter) Saum and Michael (Patty) Boldenow; granddaughters, Daedri Cavuoto, Amy Boldenow, and Erin Barger; and his great-grandchildren, Kaylee Peters, Winter Barger, Julia Cavuoto, and Matthew Cavuoto.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Berniece; two brothers; and five sisters.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov.11, 2022 at Calvary Lutheran Church in St. Helens, Oregon. He will be interred at Columbia Memorial Gardens in Scappoose, Oregon.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Wounded Warrior Project or the Fisher House Foundation.
