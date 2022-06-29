With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Gerildyn Nedra Johnson, our loving and devoted grandmother, mother and friend to all whose lives she touched, on June 13, 2022. She left us while sleeping peacefully at her home in St. Helens, Oregon. Gerildyn was born February 7, 1932, in Columbia City to Jess and Ida Davis.
Gerildyn was survived by son-in-law Brien Bramfield; grandchildren, Kelly Shimp and Bill Bramfield; great grandchildren, Blake Shimp and Rhett Bramfield; and great-great granddaughter Willow Shimp.
She is predeceased by her husband William (Stub) Johnson; daughter Carolynn Bramfield; sister Jaquie Harrington; and her brother Jim Davis.
Geri had a very strong will, valued hard work and did what she chose to. She defied the norm, often taking on careers that were not traditional at the time. She challenged herself to achieve, to not limit herself and has instilled that in her family and friends. Each day began with a cup of coffee, the daily newspaper and the funnies. Discussions about the news of the day were often lively. Geri was the first female Manager of a Montgomery Wards Store in St. Helens and Portland. She also sold life insurance before becoming the Chief Accountant at Columbia County. She continued this career for decades before retiring. Geri was also a member of the County Fair Board and a Director of the Oregon Thoroughbred Association.
Geri loved to go clam digging, her weekly Pinochle games, playing the slots and her annual Reno trips with the girls. She was passionate about her racehorses, her dogs and especially her cats. Most of all she loved her family, her friends and loved to enthusiastically tell stories about shared memories and achievements. Geri lived a full life. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Columbia Humane Society in St. Helens.
The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. on June 28, 2022 at the Columbia Funeral Home in St. Helens followed by fellowship at the Elks Hall. Please sign our online guestbook at www.columbiafh.com.
