Gilbert Bynoe was born July 3, 1951 and passed away on June 9, 2020. His wife and son were by his side as he peacefully left this world and entered into the gates of Heaven. His love for God was foremost in his life.
At an early age he had a passion for airplanes. He graduated from Aviation High School in New York. He joined the Navy in 1971 – 1991 and worked on airplanes and helicopters as a Chief Aviation Structural Mechanic. After retiring from the Navy, he took a job at PCC Rock Creek campus as an Aviation Maintenance Instructor where he taught until 2012. In retirement he enjoyed the quiet life in St. Helens working on his lifelong interest in model train sets.
He is survived by his wife Barbra of 42 years; son Ronald; grandsons, James and Quinn; and brother Frank Bynoe of New York.
He was preceded in death by his son David; father Russel Bynoe; mother Joan Bynoe (Dreschler); brother Eugene Bynoe; and sister Lilian Bilbrey.
