Ginni Davis née Virginia Draper passed away Feb. 24, 2022 in St. Helen’s, Oregon after battling cancer. She was born to Irving and Marie (Faw) Draper, grew up in Yakima, Washington, and later attended Seattle University. She lived primarily in Washington, California and Oregon but spent the past 30 or so years in Columbia County, Oregon. She would be mortified if we published her age, so let’s just say that she was old enough to enjoy many years of book clubs and dinner dates with dear friends, of retirement and of watching her great-grandchildren start to grow up.
Ginni had an opinion about everything - from politics to fashion to how something should be done correctly - and she was never shy about voicing it. She also had a gift of connecting with people wherever she went, and complete strangers would share all sorts of personal tidbits with her. When she went out to eat, she would inevitably turn to the table next to her to ask about what they had ordered and whether or not they would recommend it. During a trip to France, she revealed that she was terrified of heights and sat on a bench below the Eiffel Tower next to a Japanese tourist. They happily chatted for a good 45 minutes, even though they didn’t share a language. She knew her anesthesiologist’s life story by the time she was prepped for a hip surgery. As her family works on arrangements after her death, everyone they talk to in her community seems to know her, and every conversation starts with, “Oh, Ginni, I loved her!”
Having worked various jobs throughout her life, Ginni finally found a way to combine her love of people, her creativity and her passion for beautiful things when she became the proud owner of the delightful gift shop Wicker Wonders from 2000 to 2009. She had a sharp eye for design, loved welcoming customers into her shop and was an active member in her local business community.
Ginni is survived by her daughter Colleen Swanson and son Mike Burns; grandchildren, Erica Kinsel, Tyler Burns and Cody Burns; great-grandchildren, Amelia, Elliott, Thomas, Desmond, Jack and Eleanor; sisters, Kathy (Draper) Huber and Mary (Draper) Linth; her beloved rescued golden retriever Emma; and her many loyal friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Diz (Gilbert) Davis.
Throughout her life, Ginni adored her dogs. We know she would be honored for any donations made in her memory to Golden Bond Rescue or ASPCA. Ginni said that she did not want a memorial, but we all have too many stories to share about how we loved this stubborn, independent and creative woman; a get-together for family and friends will be planned for this summer.
