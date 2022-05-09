Glenn Dale Stroh went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 7, 2022 peacefully while he slept in his bedroom. Glenn was born in Bachelor Flat in 1933 to Clifford and Florence Stroh. He attended Bachelor Flat School and St. Helens High School. He graduated in 1951. He served in the Air Force in Korea before marrying Mary Helen Bland, from Bakersfield, California, at Warren Baptist Church on June 30, 1957.
Glenn is survived by his wife of 65 years Mary; daughter Brenda and husband Dean; son Lincoln and wife Tracy; sister Jewelldene Berckel; five grandchildren, Sam Schallhorn and wife Melissa; Jessica Stroh, Glenn Stroh II, Allison Stroh and Nicole Nicholas; one great grandchild Memphis Schallhorn.
He was preceded in death by his daughter Kim in 2016; older brothers, Clarence and Floyd; younger sister Dorothy; and his life-long friend Joe Blaha.
Glenn loved his family and his faith in God, and he enjoyed fishing, hunting, crabbing and the coast. He worked at various mills in the St. Helens area including Crown Zellerbach, Pope and Talbot, and Boise Cascade, retiring from Boise in 1991 after 24 years as a millwright.
Glenn was a good, godly man, loved by his family and friends. He will be missed but only temporarily as he is already with family and friends in Heaven.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at Warren Baptist Church. Please join family and friends to celebrate his life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.