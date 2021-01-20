On Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, Glenn Richard Keudell passed away in Surprise, AZ. He had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2012 and passed away from complications of the disease.
Glenn was born on May 27, 1944 to Jack and Muriel Keudell. He had two brothers, David (Melle) of Vancouver, Washington and Morris, who passed away recently.
Living in St. Helens, Oregon, Glenn grew up at his father’s Pontiac dealership where his love of cars took root. Glenn’s talents progressed from washing cars to making repairs and auto painting. This passion continued throughout his life. Glenn was truly in his element when talking cars or working on them in his shop. He enjoyed many friendships, especially his car guys.
After graduating from St. Helens High School, Glenn attended the U of O and graduated in 1967 with a degree in Art, which came in handy when designing and building cars.
Glenn married Kathy King in 1981. He utilized another one of his many talents to transform his small A-frame bachelor pad on Stone Rd. into a multi-room home for Kathy. In 1983, their son Brandon was born but sadly preceded him in death.
Glenn was known for his wit, intelligence and his gentle, giving spirit.
No services have been planned.
