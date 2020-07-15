Glenora Heber Congrove passed away peacefully at the Thanksgiving House in St. Helens, OR on July 1, 2020.
She was born Aug. 29, 1940 to Bill and Fern Heber in the then St. Helens Hospital on North 4nd St. She attended John Gumm Grade School and graduated from St. Helens High School in 1959.
After a short marriage and having two boys, Grant and Grady Gartman, she later met and married Jerry. They married in 1968 and were two months short of being married 52 years.
She loved singing with The Sweet Adelines and traveling to sing in competition. She retired in the real estate world. She also had a master’s degree in social work.
She was proceeded in death by her parents; older brother Bill; older sister Dorothy Haggerty; and nephew John.
She is survived by her husband Jerry; two sons, Grant and Grady; and one grandson Gunnar.
She wanted to be cremated, she said it would be the only time in life she would be warm. At her request, there will be no service. Her ashes will be taken to Agate Beach where her favorite aunt, Marion, was also put to rest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.