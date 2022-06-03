After an extended battle with Alzheimer’s, Gordon Irwin Hughson, 79, of St. Helens passed from this life on May 26, 2022 in Longview, Washington.
Born May 9, 1943 in Portland, Oregon, Gordon graduated from St. Helens Senior High in 1961 and married Elaine Porter in August 1962. He worked at Boise Cascade until he retired after 40 years as a pipe fitter. A long time St. Helens resident, he enjoyed hunting, camping, driving, and traveling in his RV for many years. He was an active member of AWPPW where he held an office for several years.
He is survived by his wife Elaine; brother Richard; two sons; three grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
His parents Emmett and Kay Hughson preceded him in death, as did his son Kenny.
A celebration of life will be held at 1p.m. on Sat., June 11, 2022 at Columbia Funeral Home. Internment of his ashes is at Columbia Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations in his honor can be given to Alzheimer’s Association or Oregon Hospice & Palliative Care Association.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.