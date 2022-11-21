Gordon Phillip Driscoll

On Tues., Nov. 15, 2022, Gordon P. Driscoll, loving husband and beloved brother, uncle and friend, passed away peacefully at the age of 95.
Gordon was born on April 5, 1927, with his twin sister Norma Gilmore, in the home of the great western painter Charles Russell in Great Falls, Montana. The family moved to Rainier, Oregon where Gordon graduated from Rainier High School.
He served several years with honor in the Merchant Marines before working as the head chef on the ocean liner SS Mariposa. Upon retirement, Gordon took on the job of Culinary Captain at the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office for nine years. Gordon spoke glowingly of his many adventures and friends he made along the way.
He was an avid gardener and often entered his gigantic watermelons in the local County Fair, taking prizes every year. Among his specialties in the kitchen were delicious pastries and mouthwatering soups and stews.
Gordon was preceded in death by his loving wife, Betty; father John; mother Pauline; sister Margaret; and niece Monica.
He is survived by his twin sister Norma Gilmore and several nieces and nephews. Gordon’s funeral will be on Dec. 6, 2022, at St. Frederic Catholic Church in St. Helens. A rosary will be held at 9:30 a.m., a mass at 10 a.m. A reception will be held at the Elks Lodge at 11 a.m. The burial will be at 1:30 pm at Willamette National Cemetery, 11800 SE Mt. Scott Blvd., Happy Valley, Oregon.
