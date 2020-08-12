Gregory Duane Sherrill of Scappoose, Oregon passed away at age 62 on July 28, 2020. He was born in La Mirada, California on March 15, 1958.
Greg was an active member of the Scappoose Foursquare Church. He also loved fishing, RC airplanes and cars, dune buggies and spending time with family and friends whether in person, on the phone, or through social media.
Greg is survived by his wife Susan; daughter Kari Cook; stepchildren, Ray Long, Chrissie Carpenter, Jennifer Ledyard and Deanna Kearney; six grandchildren; three great grandchildren; mother Jackie Sherrill; brother Gary Sherrill; and nephew Cole Sherrill.
There will be a memorial service held in Greg’s honor at 1 p.m. on Sun., August 16, 2020 at the Scappoose Foursquare Church. Please sign our online guestbook at www.columbiafh.com
