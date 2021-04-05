Gregory Lee Allen passed away on March 26, 2021 after an almost six-year battle with cancer. In his final days, he was visited by many family members and friends. He was 79 years old. He was born on April 30, 1941 in St. Helens, Oregon to Joseph and Bertha Allen. He served in the army and was stationed in Louisiana soon after graduating from St. Helens High School in 1960.
Greg married Diane Dahl in 1977, and they became life-long residents of St. Helens, raising their two children. Greg worked for many businesses in Columbia County, including driving a few years for Grau Trucking, as well as DuBois Wrecking Yard for 15 years. He then worked for the Columbia County Road Department in 1976 until he retired in 2003.
Greg was a jokester, loved to laugh, and never called anything or anyone by their proper name. He was always tinkering with cars and lawn mowers at his home where he stashed many gadgets and car parts in his basement, much to the chagrin of his wife and children. He loved taking his peels (rides) daily, going to the beach, Friday night dinners with his family, and loved Dutch Bros.
Greg was preceded in death by his wife Diane Allen; his parents; and his sister Jean.
He is survived by his son Ryan (Brie) Allen; daughter Kristy Reynolds; four grandchildren, Sidney, Brooke, and Natasha Allen and Kaiden Patterson; great-granddaughter Adalynn; nephew Kenny (Doreen) Shadley from Arizona; along with two great-nephews; and two great-nieces.
A celebration of Greg's life will take place at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at Columbia Memorial Gardens in Warren, Oregon.
