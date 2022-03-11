Gregory Wrandulph Shaffer

Gregory W. Shaffer, age 68, passed away Feb. 28, 2022, in Clackamas, Oregon.
Greg was born Jan. 12, 1954, in Portland, Oregon. He was the son of Chester “Pat” Shaffer and Beverly Shaffer (Linton). After graduating from David Douglas High School in 1972, Greg met Betty Shaffer (Widmer), and married on Sept. 16, 1978.
In 2003, Greg retired from the teamster, after working with them for 31 years. In his off time, he enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing, boating, and spending time with his family. He was a member of both the Elks and the Moose Lodge.
Greg is preceded in death by his parents, Chester and Beverly Shaffer; and sister Sally Gilbertson.
He is survived by his wife Betty Shaffer; his faithful dog Lulu; sister Sandra (Dale) Willocks; children, JoAnne (Matt) Leonard, Greg (Amy) Shaffer, Dustin Shaffer, and Sarah Shaffer; grandchildren, Kali, Nathan, Aaron, Carson, Steven and Hayden; great-grandchildren, Mason and Alyssa; several nieces and nephews; and many other friends and family.
A celebration of life was held in Greg’s honor from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. on Sat., March 5, 2022 at the Gresham Moose Lodge.
