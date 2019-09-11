Much loved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Harold Gene Lowry, also affectionately known as “Babe” or “Hal,” passed away the evening of Aug. 5, 2019, surrounded by his wife, Margaret Agnes, and many other family members. He was 93 years old.
Harold was born on the family homestead in Mollala, Ore., Feb. 14, 1926 to Bessie Alvera [Bracken] and Clyde Donald Lowry, Sr. Hal was a younger brother to Clyde Donald Lowry, Jr. who died during WWII at the Battle of the Bulge. He was the older brother to Clydie Jean, Kenneth Ray and Ronald “Pete” Lowry, who have all predeceased him.
During WWII Hal served as a PFC in the Fourth Marine Division, serving in the Marshall Islands, Hawaiian Islands, Marianas Islands in Saipan, Tinian, Hawaii and Iwo Jima. While in Iwo Jima he was shot pulling a wounded man to safety during enemy fire. For his heroism, among other things he received 5 Bronze Star Medals, The Purple Heart, the WWII Victory Medal and a Presidential Unit Commendation Ribbon.
Hal attended the University of Oregon for two years and in the 1950’s Hal played baseball for Portland’s AAA team until moving to California. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, playing cards and talking about his war stories. He was instrumental in starting a Marine Corps League and a VFW in Yucca Valley, Calif., and was a lifelong member of the Elks Lodge in Oregon and California. Hal lived in Oregon most of his life – specifically Tillamook, Portland and Salem/Keizer - but work took him to California where he also lived in the San Francisco Bay Area and the Palm Desert area.
Besides his wife, Hal leaves his children, Gayle, James, Barbara, Bradley, Michael and Mark; and longtime stepchildren, Robin and Ron. His daughter, Constance predeceased him. Hal also leaves behind several grandchildren, Jason, Jennifer, Jessica, Desiree, Chad, Shelby, Melissa and Taylor. He also leaves several greatgrandchildren, Macayla, Dustin, Adriana, Keaton, Khamari, Elle, Kylenna, Amery, Isa and Charlotte. Additionally, Hal had many nieces, nephews, cousins and longtime friends whom he loved. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
A service will be held at 11:30 a.m., Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Willamette National Cemetery. Following the ceremony, friends and family are invited to gather at the St. Helen’s Elks Lodge.
In lieu of flowers, Margaret asks that you make a donation to the Dementia or Alzheimer’s Association on Hal’s behalf. Thank you.
