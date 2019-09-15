Harold was born on April 12, 1933 in Prescott, Iowa. He passed away on Aug. 27, 2019. A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on Sept. 21, 2019 at Plymouth Presbyterian Church, 2615 Sykes Rd., St. Helens, Oregon 97051.

