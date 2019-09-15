Harold was born on April 12, 1933 in Prescott, Iowa. He passed away on Aug. 27, 2019. A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on Sept. 21, 2019 at Plymouth Presbyterian Church, 2615 Sykes Rd., St. Helens, Oregon 97051.
Trending This Week
Articles
- Update: Cornelius Pass Improvement Project
- Columbia City Celebration planned this weekend, rain or shine
- Deputy catches speeding motorcyclist
- Congresswoman tours St. Helens
- John Gumm turns 100
- Keller Williams opens newly restored historic building
- Jacquelyn “Jacie” Davis Harrington
- Commission hears arguments on Deer Pointe Meadows, building permit approved
- This Week's News
- Christine Singleton
Commented
- County Commissioners approve Tourism Initiative request (1)
- Letter: Green New Deal is a good deal (1)
- VIEWPOINT: Local law enforcement leaders call for action to correct SB 1013 (1)
- Letter: On Riverkeepers and climate change (1)
- SENTENCED: Former SHHS teacher sentenced to over 4 years in prison for sex abuse (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.