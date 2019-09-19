Harold Richard Scudder

Harold was born in Prescott, Iowa to Lela (Campbell) and Oliver Scudder. He died peacefully in his sons’ arms on the beach in Rainier, Oregon.
Harold was in the U.S. Airforce. He then worked for the Hyster Company for thirty-four years.
Harold loved fishing, hiking, camping, hunting, clam digging with Randy and Linda Dunn, and going out to eat. He was a valued member of the Plymouth Presbyterian Church for 48 years. He enjoyed berry picking and going to the Pig Party’s at Jerry’s place. He was also known for his homemade jam.
He is proceeded in death by two sister and three brothers.
He is survived by Jill and Bryan Simmons; Matt and Gabby Scudder; Rod and Cassandra Scudder; four grandsons; and lots of nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on September 21, 2019 at Plymouth Presbyterian Church, 2615 Sykes, Rd., St. Helens, Oregon.
He will be missed by many.
