Helen Bernice (Franklin) Smith loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend was born to W.W. Franklin and Mary Coleeta (Stapleton) Franklin on Oct. 30, 1929, in Perkins, Oklahoma. She married Lloyd David Smith on May 8, 1948. They had two sons, Larry and Dennis. They were married for 62 years.
Lloyd preceded her in death on Aug. 25, 2010. Also preceding her is son Larry Smith; daughter-in-law Coleen Smith; her parents; three sisters; and four brothers.
She is survived by son Dennis (Sandi) Smith of Sitka, Alaska; daughter-in-law Theresa Smith of St. Helens, Oregon; two sisters, Joann Franklin and Joyce Surrett; four sisters-in-law, Marina Franklin, Barbara Campbell, Charlene Smith, and Goldie Smith; five grandchildren, Julie and Gary (Shasta) Smith of Sitka, Alaska, Jason Rauscher of Silverdale, Washington, Candy Hilsinger of Palmyra, Pennsylvania, and Cindy (Tom) House of Vancouver, Washington; great-grandchildren, Jacob (Sheena) Hilsinger, Katelyn Scott, Tawny Smith, and Eva Smith; three great-great-granddaughters, Raechel, Bella, and Natalie; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She died at home on June 7, 2023. Her funeral will be held at 1:30 p.m. on June 14, 2023 at Columbia Funeral Home with a reception to follow there. We wish to thank Legacy Hospice and Creekside Baptist Church members and pastor for their help and concern.
