Helen “Beryl” Graves Wakefield, age 95, passed away peacefully on Oct. 25, 2021 in Roseville, California after suffering a stroke. She was born Sept. 1, 1926 in St. Helens, Oregon to Burrell and Margueriete Graves.
In September 1949, she married James A. Wakefield, who preceded her in death in August 2016. She was also predeceased by her older sister Frances “Elaine” Graves Williams of St. Helens in 1997.
She is survived by her two daughters, Melanie Wakefield of Roseville, California and Valerie Bahl (Bill) of Dallas, Oregon. She has many nephews and nieces.
Beryl will be remembered by friends and family as a talented artist. She began by charming schoolmates with chalk drawings on the sidewalk and later worked with crayon and construction paper when her daughters were young, and money was tight. She subsequently proved her remarkable talent with graphite, colored pencils, acrylic paints and oil pastel representational and abstract works. She discovered a gift for carving and produced several works in various media. In her 70’s, Beryl taught herself to use a computer art program and delighted us all with her creative compositions.
A private memorial service is planned to take place in Oregon. Interment will be at Golden Gate National Cemetery in San Bruno with her husband, a WWII veteran.
