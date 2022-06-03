Helen Doris Hasselblad, born Oct. 21, 1926, in Dallas, Oregon passed away April 20, 2022, in Boise, Idaho. The seventh of eight children born to John and Anna Friesen, she grew up in West Salem, Oregon, graduating from Salem High in 1945. She then attended business college and worked as a secretary.
In January 1949 she married Robert “Bob” Hasselblad. Their life together began in Tacoma, Washington, where sons Robert and Steven were born. In 1960 they moved to St. Helens, Oregon where she lived until 1997. She and Bob were active members of First Lutheran Church. In St. Helens she worked as a medical transcriptionist at Columbia District Hospital. In 1997 Helen relocated to Salem, Oregon to be near her siblings, and in 2018 she moved to Boise, Idaho to live closer to family.
Helen’s life was focused on her Christian faith and music. She began playing piano at an early age and could not recall a time when she didn’t know how to play. She was an accomplished vocalist, as well as an arranger and accompanist. As a child she sang with her parents and siblings. The Friesen Family was a featured musical group on Salem radio in the 1930s. At First Lutheran St. Helens she served as organist for many years. In the early 60’s she and her sister Bette, along with their cousins Ruby and Opal, formed The Friesen Sisters, who sang and recorded as a gospel quartet for over twenty years.
She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Ernest, Willard, Allen, Marjorie, Francis, Genevieve and Bette; husband Bob (1991); and by special friend Arnie Meyer (2016).
She is survived by sons, Robert (Kathleen) of Mount Vernon, Washington and Steven (Nancy) of Meridian, Idaho; five grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on June 25, 2022 at Eagle United Methodist Church in Eagle, Idaho.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.