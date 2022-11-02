Helen Marie Horab passed away peacefully, surrounded by those dearest to her heart, on July 30, 2022. She was 73 years old.
She was born on May 22, 1949, in Pendleton, Oregon, to Brian and Hannah Cavanagh. She graduated from Thurston High School in Eugene and married Wilford C. Horab when she was 20 years old.
Helen enjoyed being a homemaker and was always busy with family and friends. She enjoyed the simple things in life and was very proud of her Irish descent. She enjoyed cooking for her family and carrying on with daily life and chores. Being there for her husband, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and family dogs gave her immense pleasure in life. She was always only a phone call away and there when you needed her.
She is survived by her family: husband Wilford C. Horab; son and wife, Brian W. and Bonnie Horab; daughter, Janette L. and Mark Beehler; grandchildren: Christopher Martinez, Joel Beehler, Derik Beehler, Matthew Horab, and Aiyana Horab; and her six great-grandchildren.
She will forever be in our hearts.
A celebration of life service will be at noon on Sat., Nov. 5, 2022 at St. Helens Elks Lodge.
