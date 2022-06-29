Helen P. Gahr, of Scappoose, passed away on May 24, 2022 after being hospitalized earlier in May.
A lifelong resident of Scappoose and Chapman, Helen was born on June 26, 1932 to William and Lida Kammeyer and lived her early years in South Scappoose at the top of Kammeyer Road on her parents’ farm. She graduated from Scappoose High School as part of the Class of ’50.
After high school, Helen met her future husband Theron Gahr. They were married in 1951 and together, they built a home in Chapman. It was here they raised their family and lived for over fifty years.
Helen was a gifted seamstress, carpenter and gardener. She made all of her family’s clothes and served as a 4-H sewing leader. Many of her waterproof stadium blankets are still showing up at Scappoose sporting events. As a carpenter, she made all the cabinets in her home. Helen’s gardening skills created a large yard full of beautiful flowers. Her “Gahr den” was a source of pride. The park-like yard was full of beautiful flowers and she was always surrounded by flowering plants.
Numerous people will also remember Helen as the long-time mail carrier for the Chapman community and parts of Scappoose.
During retirement, she and Theron enjoyed numerous trips to Hawaii, Australia, the Scandinavian countries, and much of the United States. Many of the trips in the U.S. revolved around their children and grandchildren’s sporting events and as members of the Fireballs square dancing club.
She is preceded in death by her beloved husband Theron Gahr.
Helen is survived by her sister LaVelle Means of Scappoose; daughter Kay Sorenson (Dave) of Scappoose; son Larry Gahr (Barbara) of Bend; five grandchildren, Shawn, Alison, Kelly, Kasey and Lisa; as well as eight great grandchildren.
In early June, the family hosted a celebration of life with family and friends. They shared stories of Helen and Theron’s beautiful gardens and how they often arrived early to many sporting events that their children or grandchildren were coaching or playing in. Some of Helen’s great desserts were created for the get-together.
Interment will be a private family ceremony at the Willamette National Cemetery.
