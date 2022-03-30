Holly Marie McCartney, age 31, passed away on March 18, 2022. Holly was born in Portland, Oregon to Tony and Joy McCartney. She lived her entire life in St. Helens, Oregon.
She had a passion for music, creative writing, painting and creating art. Holly was a talented wrestler and one of the few females in the sport at that time. Holly started wrestling at the age of four, and continued throughout school, placing in state competitions several times. After her graduation in 2009 she worked as a pre-school teacher with her friend Pam Henstock. Holly enjoyed shopping and spending time with her nieces and nephews, family and friends.
Holly is survived by her parents, Tony and Joy; brothers, Christopher (Ashley) and Travis (Jessica); grandmothers, Shirley McCartney and Laura Flatter; nephews Ryland, Camden, Carter, Tucker; niece Everly; as well as multiple aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Holly also leaves behind her beloved dog, Halo, which was the most important thing to her in life.
She is preceded in death by two grandfathers, Max McCartney and Virgil Thomas; as well as her cousin, Tyler.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.