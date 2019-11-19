Homer Arnold Stewart, lifelong resident of Columbia County, passed away in his home due to natural causes on Nov. 13, 2019. He was 88 years old.
Homer graduated from St. Helens Senior High School, where he played basketball. After graduation he worked at Boise Cascade paper mill as a Millwright and Grinder Man. Homer was an avid sportsman, he enjoyed hunting, fishing and trap shooting. He remained social and active throughout his life; he was a friend to all he knew, young and old alike.
Fiercely independent his entire life, Homer and his green E-Wheels medical scooter were part of the St. Helens landscape.
Homer is preceded in death by his parents Clyde and Edith (Nielsen) Stewart; stepfather Ralph Seeberger; wife Patricia (Merrill); long-time partner Marlea Leffler; and his brother Douglas Stewart.
He is survived by his daughter Cynthia Stewart; son Daniel Stewart; daughter-in-law Debra; daughter Connie Bellwood; son-in-law Keith; granddaughter Jennifer Read; grandson-in-law Brent; great-grandchildren Chris, Alex and Aaron; and sister-in-law Frances Stewart.
“Goodbye for now…” were his favored words when he would sign off from a phone conversation with his family members. Perhaps those words are fitting now as well.
Because of the place companion animals held in Homer’s heart and life, the family has requested that in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Columbia Humane Society. The gift honors both Homer and his rescue dog Sammy, who Homer adopted from Columbia Humane Society. Sammy was a huge part of Homer’s life.
Homer’s celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. on Nov. 23, 2019 at the St. Helens Elks Lodge.
