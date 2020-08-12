Homer and Hobert Jackson Brock were born in Irvine, Kentucky to Walter and Madge Brock.
The family returned to Dayville, Oregon in 1932, where Homer graduated high school. While at Oregon State, he was called into the Navy where he earned a BSEE at University of Colorado. Following his service, he returned to Oregon State for a BS in Business Administration and later earned an MBA at University of Portland.
He and Margaret Dyer married in 1954. The family included sons Ron, Ken, Steve, and Phil, plus daughter Laura Jean. They were married for 66 years.
Homer was predeceased by his twin; infant daughter Laura Jean; son Ron; brothers, Bill and Dick; and sister Anna Marie. His family now includes seven grandchildren and 10 great grands.
Homer retired from Boise Cascade in St. Helens.
Lifelong interests included amateur radio (W7JLC and K7AP). Wilderness hiking and camping, skiing and mountain climbing were family activities. As past president of Mazamas, Homer became very involved with mountain climbing and several types of skiing. Travel was much enjoyed in retirement.
Rosary will be at 10:30 a.m. and Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Sat., Aug. 15, 2020 at St. Frederic Church in St. Helens. Anyone wishing to attend will need to call for reserved seating. Interment will follow at Columbia Memorial Gardens after the service. Please sign our online guestbook at www.columbiafh.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.