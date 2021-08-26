Ida “Liz” Smith

Liz Smith passed away August 18th at the age of 95. Ida Lisette Anderson was born July 8, 1926 in Portland, Oregon to Charles and Mildred Anderson. Liz grew up in Deer Island, Oregon where she graduated from St. Helens High School in 1945. During High school, Liz played on the boy’s baseball and basketball team.
After graduation, Liz worked for Echo Valley Dairy as a milk shagger. In 1949 she met Von Smith on a blind date and they were married in 1950. Von and Liz were married for 67 years until Von passed away in 2017. Liz worked alongside Von in their photo studio, Columbia Photo Service, in Warren, Oregon until they retired in 1990. Liz enjoyed gardening and growing vegetables to sell at their veggie stand in front of their photo shop. Liz also enjoyed raising cattle, cutting firewood, hunting, fishing, mowing lawn, farming and going to Reno. She was a hard worker and enjoyed every bit of it. She would BS with anyone and everyone. She very rarely called anyone by their given name.
Liz is survived by her cousins; nieces; nephews; hay crews; and a community that loves her dearly. A celebration of life will be held at 4 p.m. on Aug. 29, 2021 at Bayview Farms, 57826 Old Portland Road, Warren, Oregon. Family interment will be at 2 p.m. on August 29, 2021 at Bethany Memorial Cemetery.
