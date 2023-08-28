Imogene Ruth Bigger of Scappoose, Oregon passed away on Aug. 1, 2023. She was born on Feb. 15, 1932, in Priest River, Idaho.
Imogene was married to Bobby Bigger, and together they had three children: Scott, John, and Sharon. From there, she had three grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
She was laid to rest beside her husband in Rest Lawn Memorial Park in Junction City, Oregon.
