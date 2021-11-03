Isabelle (Izzy) Wooden 90 years old of St. Helens, Oregon passed away peacefully on October 14, 2021 at Avamere Memory Care Center in St. Helens. Izzy will be laid to rest at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, Oregon.
Izzy was born on Feb. 3, 1931 in Emerson, North Dakota to her parents, Max and Mary Heiser.
Mom had a wonderful life spending her time in retail for many years, then driving a dump truck for Crown Z before retiring at US Bank. She loved her church, she loved watching all her grandchildren & great grandchildren play sports. Bowling and playing cards she could never get enough of. Her beautiful yard was her pride and joy.
Isabelle is preceded in death by her husband Homer; parents, Max and Mary Heise; sister Rosie Peters; and brother Jim Heiser.
She is survived by her daughters, Bonnie Leanna (Gale), Shirley Craft (Darrell), Cheryle Sticka (Douglas), brother Ray Heiser; sisters, Helen Metcalf and Ruth Ann Schmidt; five grandchildren, Richard, Jeannette, Jennifer, Angela, Kristy; six great-grandchildren Lexi, Conor, Cody, Kaycee, Madison and Kaden; and one great, great grandchild Jettson.
Peace be with you Mom, Grandma, Granny.
A mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Sat., Nov. 13, 2021 at St. Frederick Catholic Church, 175 S 13th St. St. Helens, Oregon.
