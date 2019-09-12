Jacquelyn “Jacie” Davis Harrington

Mom left us 33 days before her 92nd birthday. She knew she was well loved and at peace when she passed. This is a summary of her life.
A native Oregonian she spent the early years of her life in the Columbia City/St. Helens area. Graduating in 1945, from St. Helens High School, she married her grade school sweetheart Lyle in May of the same year. They made their life in Columbia City until moving to California in 1957 for a brief stay. Returning to Oregon in 1962, we settled in the Beaverton area. Mom joined West Coast Telephone in the mid 1960’s, it later became GTE. Her career spanned 30+ years with positions including Operator, Accounts payable, Secretary, Engineering to finally Joint Pole Administrator for the Northwest Region. She retired in the mid 1990’s to begin the next chapter of her life.
Mom had the travel bug, having previously visiting Hawaii and Rio de Janeiro while still working. So, she joined tours to England, Scotland and Ireland. She visited Mexico, Spain and took a cruise to Alaska. She did well taking video’s, with her then 5 pound video camera but continued to cut off people’s heads with her 35mm still camera. She knew this problem existed, so she took 3 still photo’s each time to compensate. She used lots of film.
Mom then moved into the Beaverton house, she used as a rental, since the early 1970’s. Renovations began. The interior and exterior got new paint, the ceiling’s were textured, and new landscaping, which included a dry creek bed. She had always wanted white tile counters and wall to wall white carpet, in every room. She made it happen. We all had to remove our shoes when we visited.
Then she used her great passion for baking to fill her time. Tualatin Valley Fire Department #64 were her most ardent consumers. On a weekly basis. She also took goodies to her hairdresser’s clients. A group of retirees, in the early 2000’s, started having monthly home luncheons that she greatly enjoyed. We traveled to Tigard, McMinnville and Gales Creek for the 5 hour feasts.
Mom lived a busy full life. We are honored that she was so well loved and appreciated by so many that knew her. She is survived by her daughters, Barbra and Shari Harrington of Beaverton and her sister Jeri Johnson of St. Helens.
Mom did not want a funeral or a memorial. If you wish to make a donation in her name the family has chosen the Oregon Humane Society @oregonhumane.org.
Arrangements by Springer and Son Aloha Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.