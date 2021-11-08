James Basdon Smith III was born July 8, 1944 to James Smith II and Louise in Marlow, Oklahoma. “Jim” died October 21st after a series of complications following surgery that resulted in a heart attack. He was surrounded with the loving presence and support of his family during his final days.
Jim attended Scappoose High School prior to serving in the U.S. Navy. Later, he attended the University of Akron and graduated from Nazarene Bible College. He was ordained as an Elder of the Nazarene Church in 1983.
Jim served the church and his congregation for 45 years as a pastor including 32 years at St. Helens Church of the Nazarene. Throughout his life, Jim supported his family as a Journeyman Carpenter Contractor. His great passion for horses was present throughout his life and has been passed on to his children through many trail rides and horse shows. Jim played the guitar and tennis, was a licensed pilot, served on the Sheriff’s Posse, led 4-H youth groups and enjoyed western movies.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Sandy and Linda; and brother Ron.
He is survived by his wife Kami Smith; six children, Jim Smith IV, Wendy (Jeff) Coffman, Scott (Jeanne) Smith, Toni Carney, Tamra (Chris) Christensen, and Nathan (Alicia) Smith; stepmother Jewel Smith; aunt Helen Smith; brothers, Phil Smith and Mike Williams; sister Pam Short; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins; and many friends.
Family, friends and parishioners are invited to attend the memorial service at 2 p.m. on Sat., Nov. 20, 2021 at the Columbia River Receptions & Events Center, 1070 Columbia Blvd., St. Helens, Oregon.
