With great sadness we announce the passing of James Byron Steward, age 80, at Belmont Village assisted living in San Diego following a long illness on Jan. 31, 2023. He died peacefully holding his daughter, Malea’s hand. Meghan was also able to be with her father prior to his passing.
Jim was born on July 23, 1942 in Portland, Oregon, and grew up in St. Helens, Oregon. After graduating from St. Helens High School, he attended and graduated from the University of Oregon and the University of Oregon Medical School. He was a doctor in Internal Medicine with Kaiser Permanente in Stockton, California for thirty years and was often voted favorite doctor by his patients.
Growing up on the Columbia River, he loved taking friends and cousins’ water skiing on the family boat and carried this passion for boating into his adult life when his daughters, their spouses, and his grandchildren came to visit in St. Helens. He was a generous uncle and took his nephews on summer trips. He was an avid tennis player and attended annual tennis tournaments. He also enjoyed hiking and spending time outdoors, as well as gardening and took pride in knowing the names of many different varieties of plants.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jane and Byron Steward.
Jim is survived by daughters Meghan Steward Lang (Jonathan) and Malea Steward Smith (Pete); grandchildren, Nathan, Audrey, Catherine, Annabel and Carlin; sisters, Claudia and Constance Steward; and nephews, Sean and Jebidiah Pinnell. He is also leaving behind his dear friend Bill Pennell.
