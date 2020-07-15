James Emil Hansen passed on July 5, 2020 at his home in Mesa, Arizona two days shy of his 88th birthday. Jim was born in Perkins County, South Dakota on July 7, 1932 to Ruben E. Hansen and Lorraine I. Davis.
He moved to Scappoose with his parents and grandparents in 1936 where he spent his childhood and graduated from Scappoose High School in 1951. On Apr 19, 1953 he married his sweetheart, Karen Aspgren. They lived in Astoria, Oregon for about one year while Jim was in the Coast Guard.
James attended Portland TV and Electronics College for two years and was foreman on many electrical jobs in Portland and around the state. After retiring, Jim and Karen spent their winters in their home at Mesa, Arizona. Karen passed away in 2010.
While golfing one day Jim met Darlene Hutchinson who became his partner for 10 years until his death. Jim loved golfing, fishing, hunting and camping. He was always willing to help his friends, all they needed to do was ask.
Jim leaves behind to mourn his loss son, Kent Hansen and daughter, Kim Sisco; grandchildren, Tallisha Sowvlen, St Helens; Shane Hansen, Ontario; Shawn Sisco (Christina), Scappoose; Andrew Sisco, Scappoose; and Sari Hansen Davey (Fred), Newberg; two brothers, Richard (Joanne) Fountain Hills, Arizona and Allen (Mitz) Goodyear, Arizona; sister Wanda (Cliff) Bauer, Scappoose; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years and his parents.
A special thank you to Rick Blessing for his help during the time of Jim’s passing.
Interment will be held at Willamette National Cemetery.
