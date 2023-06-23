James “Jim” Earl Woods of Pearce, Arizona, died peacefully in his sleep on April 7, 2023, at age 94. Jim was born in Ada, Oklahoma, on Jan. 17, 1929, to James Fredrick Woods and Winifred (Brantley) Woods. He grew up sharecropping with his parents in Ada along with his five siblings, Lester Woods, Kenneth Woods, Herman Woods, Altina Jacobs, and Lois Castillo.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; siblings; and by his wife, Alva Louise Woods, in 2021.
As an adult, Jim lived for one year in Brooklyn, New York, then a few years in southern California, and then 25 years in Warren, Oregon, where he raised his family. Jim spent his retirement years in Pearce, Arizona, where he lived for 30 years.
Jim had six children, as well as many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and even great-great grandchildren. Jim’s four daughters are Sheila Greener, Teresa Gunn, Lisa Gibson, and Rebekah Thomas; and two sons are Tracy Woods and James Drew Woods. Jim also had two stepsons, Curt Evern, and Scott Johnson (deceased).
To support his family, Jim worked as a master die cast mold maker, and he and his family ran a small farm with a few farm animals, including beef cattle, dairy cows, and two horses. During those years the children were at home, Jim and Alva took them on many interesting road trips and camping trips.
Jim loved working on cars and motorcycles, fixing almost anything, and growing trees of many varieties. He also loved to read. As a long-time member of the Willcox Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses he enjoyed Bible study and sharing what he learned with others.
Please go to this website www.westlawnchapelmortuary.com and search for “James Woods,” and there you are invited to leave a message for the family and/or leave a memory. Also posted at that website are location and Zoom details for the Memorial Service to be held at 3 p.m. on Sat., June 17, 2023 in Willcox, Arizona, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a charitable contribution to the Worldwide Work of Jehovah’s Witnesses at www.donate.jw.org, or to a hospice organization in your area.
